ARLINGTON, Virginia—U.S. hotel occupancy fell year over year for a seventh consecutive month, according to September 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 2025

Percentage change from September 2024

Occupancy: 63.4 percent (down 1.9 percent)

ADR: $162.69 (down 0.1 percent)

RevPAR: $103.19 (down 2.1 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 0.5 percent to 86.6 percent), helped by Fashion Week, the U.S. Open, and the UN General Assembly.



Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans, Louisiana (48.5 percent) and Houston, Texas (55.6 percent), the latter affected by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

The top 25 markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.