CoStar Reports Negative U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in July

By
LODGING Staff
-
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed negative year-over-year performance results, according to July 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
July 2025
Percentage change from July 2024
Occupancy: 68.2 percent (down 1.0 percent)
ADR: $161.90 (down 0.1 percent)
RevPAR: $110.37 (down 1.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 1.1 percent to 85.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (53.9 percent) and Phoenix (55.3 percent). 

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

