ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mostly positive year-over-year performance comparisons, according to January 2026 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 2026 (percentage change from January 2026)

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 52.4 percent (down 0.2 percent)

ADR: $152.09 (up 0.6 percent)

RevPAR: $79.69 (up 0.4 percent)

This was the first RevPAR growth month for the U.S. since March 2025.

Among the top 25 markets, Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported the highest increases in occupancy (up 17.5 percent to 50.6 percent) and RevPAR (up 25.9 percent to $63.01).



Thanks largely to the CFP Playoff Championship Game, Miami, Florida, posted the only double-digit ADR gain (up 12.4 percent to $287.84).



Due to a comparison against the presidential inauguration in 2025, Washington, D.C. registered the steepest declines in ADR (down 25.8 percent to $151.99) and RevPAR (down 31.3 percent to $76.36).

Advertisement

Tampa, Florida, saw the largest drop in occupancy (down 14.9 percent to 68.2 percent).