ARLINGTON, Virginia—U.S. hotel occupancy fell year over year for an eighth consecutive month, according to October 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 2025

Percentage change from October 2024

Occupancy: 65.8 percent (down 2.4 percent)

ADR: $167.71 (up 1.5 percent)

RevPAR: $110.35 (down 0.9 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 1.6 percent to 89.4 percent).



Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Tampa, Florida (62.5 percent), and St. Louis, Missouri (63.1 percent), the former affected by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

The top 25 markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.