ARLINGTON, Virginia—U.S. hotel occupancy fell year over year for a ninth consecutive month, according to November 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 2025 (percentage change from November 2024)

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 57.9 percent (down 2.8 percent)

ADR: $153.77 (up 0.6 percent)

RevPAR: $88.97 (down 2.3 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, experienced the steepest declines across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 21.1 percent to 63.3 percent), ADR (down 7.7 percent to $154.11), and RevPAR (down 27.1 percent to $97.57). The market’s performance was impacted by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.



Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Minneapolis, Minnesota (51.9 percent) and Detroit, Michigan (55.9 percent).

The top 25 markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.