CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in June

By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mixed year-over-year performance results, according to June 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
June 2025
Percentage change from June 2024
Occupancy: 68.5 percent (down 1.7 percent)
ADR: $162.51 (up 0.4 percent)
RevPAR: $111.32 (down 1.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (up 0.9 percent to 88.5 percent ).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (53.8 percent) and Phoenix (59.5 percent). 

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

