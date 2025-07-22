CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in June

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mixed year-over-year performance results, according to June 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 2025

Percentage change from June 2024

Occupancy: 68.5 percent (down 1.7 percent)

ADR: $162.51 (up 0.4 percent)

RevPAR: $111.32 (down 1.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (up 0.9 percent to 88.5 percent ).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (53.8 percent) and Phoenix (59.5 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.