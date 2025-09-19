ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mixed year-over-year performance results, according to August 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 2025

Percentage change from August 2024

Occupancy: 66.1 percent (down 1.3 percent)

ADR: $158.93 (up 0.3 percent)

RevPAR: $105.06 (down 1.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 1.4 percent to 86.0 percent).

Seattle reported the second-largest occupancy level (down 0.4 percent to 82.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Phoenix, Arizona (55.0 percent) and Houston, Texas (55.9 percent), the latter affected by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.