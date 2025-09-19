Finance & DevelopmentFinanceCoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August

By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mixed year-over-year performance results, according to August 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
July 2025
Percentage change from August 2024
Occupancy: 66.1 percent (down 1.3 percent)
ADR: $158.93 (up 0.3 percent)
RevPAR: $105.06 (down 1.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 1.4 percent to 86.0 percent).

Seattle reported the second-largest occupancy level (down 0.4 percent to 82.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Phoenix, Arizona (55.0 percent) and Houston, Texas (55.9 percent), the latter affected by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

Previous article
Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana—Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has opened its doors in downtown West Yellowstone. The property is located within minutes of the...
Guest Experience

Successful Spas: Best Practices to Meet Guest Expectations and Drive Revenue

George Seli -
An amenity that has its roots in luxury properties, the spa today is also seen in upscale and upper midscale hotels in both resort...
Ayesha Molino
Comings & Goings

MGM Resorts International Appoints Ayesha Molino as Chief Operating Officer

LODGING Staff -
LAS VEGAS, Nevada—MGM Resorts International announced the appointments of Ayesha Molino as chief operating officer and Gary Fritz as chief commercial officer and president...
Hotel Theodore
Industry News

Azul Hospitality Group Adds Two Properties to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced that it has assumed management of two properties in downtown Seattle: the Hotel Theodore and the Mayflower Park...
Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill
Design

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
Washington, D.C.—Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill announced the completion of its full-hotel renovation. Ahead of its 50th anniversary next year, the property updated...
Jason Reader
People

Learning to Fly: Jason Reader on His Journey From Dishwasher to Davidson Hospitality COO

Ellen Meyer -
Originally, Davidson Hospitality Group’s newly appointed COO Jason Reader’s sights were set on a career in aviation, not in hospitality. He described a path...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -
Guest Experience

Successful Spas: Best Practices to Meet Guest Expectations and Drive Revenue

George Seli -