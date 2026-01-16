ARLINGTON, Virginia—Among all U.S. markets, New York City, New York, and Phoenix, Arizona, are set to open the most hotel rooms in 2026, according to pipeline data from CoStar.

Top markets by Projected 2026 Room Openings

New York City, New York (4,852 rooms)

Phoenix, Arizona (3,650 rooms)

Dallas, Texas (3,558 rooms)

Orlando, Florida (1,988 rooms)

Miami, Florida (1,954 rooms)

“For a second consecutive year, New York City leads the nation in expected new-build openings,” said Isaac Collazo, senior director of analytics at STR. “This shouldn’t be a surprise, given that the market has also led the country in occupancy for the last three years. That said, both room supply and room demand are still lower today than they were in 2019, showing there is still opportunity for further growth.”

U.S. Hotel Openings

2025: 749 hotels/79,116 rooms

2026 (projected): 891 hotels/99,011 rooms

2027 (projected): 1,688 hotels/191,926 rooms

“While U.S. hotel development has been slow, there is still optimism around the industry based on the record number of projects in the pipeline,” said Collazo. “It’s not surprising that 2025 saw the largest number of new openings since 2021, and 2026 openings are expected to be back to the pre-pandemic level.”