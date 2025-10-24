CoStar: Hotel Pipeline Expands in Europe, All Other Regions Decline

ARLINGTON, Virginia—At the end of the third quarter, Europe was the only world region to show an increase in hotel construction and overall pipeline activity, according to CoStar’s September 2025 pipeline data.

Europe

In construction: 171,589 rooms (up 5.2 percent)

Final Planning: 71,502 rooms (down 18.5 percent)

Planning: 185,254 rooms (up 14.2 percent)

Total Under Contract: 428,345 (up 3.7 percent)

The United Kingdom led Europe in total rooms in construction (24,540), closely followed by Germany (22,622).

Asia Pacific

In construction: 492,663 rooms (down 3.2 percent)

Final Planning: 42,911 rooms (down 22.6 percent)

Planning: 415,446 rooms (up 6.6 percent)

Total Under Contract: 951,020 (down 0.3 percent)

Among countries in the region, China (280,577) led in construction activity, followed by India (41,711) and Vietnam (39,078).

Middle East & Africa

In construction: 99,895 rooms (down 9.4 percent)

Final Planning: 19,396 rooms (down 37.3 percent)

Planning: 94,485 rooms (up 10.9 percent)

Total Under Contract: 213,776 (down 5.6 percent)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity was focused in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (44,771) and the United Arab Emirates (14,685) had the most rooms in construction.

Americas

In construction: 190,842 rooms (down 8.8 percent)

Final Planning: 292,538 rooms (down 4.1 percent)

Planning: 390,345 rooms (up 0.8 percent)

Total Under Contract: 873,725 (down 3.1 percent)

The United States (138,922) held the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the United States, Mexico (14,290), Canada (8,988), and Brazil (5,481) showed the highest number of rooms in construction.