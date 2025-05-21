CoStar Continues to Report Mixed Monthly Performance Results

ARLINGTON, Virginia—On the negative side of the Easter calendar shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results year over year, according to April 2025 data from CoStar.

April 2025

Percentage change from April 2024:

Occupancy: 63.9 percent (down 1.9 percent)

63.9 percent (down 1.9 percent) ADR: $161.28 (up 1.8 percent)

$161.28 (up 1.8 percent) RevPAR: $103.11 (down 0.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, the highest occupancy level was seen in New York (up 0.5 percent to 84.8 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Detroit (down 2.3 percent to 57.4 percent) and Minneapolis (up 2.7 percent to 60.9 percent).

The highest gains across the metrics were seen in San Francisco/San Mateo: occupancy (up 14 percent to 69.6 percent), ADR (up 20.5 percent to $227.44), and RevPAR (up 37.4 percent to $158.36).

The Top 25 Markets in aggregate showed higher occupancy than all other markets as well as a lower year-over-year decline (down 1.3 percent versus down 2.3 percent).