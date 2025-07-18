Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentCoStar: All Regions Besides Middle East and Africa Increase Hotel Pipeline Activity
CoStar: All Regions Besides Middle East and Africa Increase Hotel Pipeline Activity

By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Middle East and Africa was the only world region to show a decline in overall hotel pipeline activity at the end of the second quarter, according to CoStar’s June 2025 pipeline data.

Europe

  • In construction: 171,503 rooms (up 3.4 percent)
  • Final Planning: 74,922 rooms (down 19.7 percent)
  • Planning: 185,311 rooms (up 15.4 percent) 
  • Total Under Contract: 431,736 (up 2.9 percent)

The United Kingdom led the region in total rooms in construction (24,711), closely followed by Germany (23,400).

Asia Pacific

  • In construction: 523,672 rooms (up 4.0 percent)
  • Final Planning: 41,705 rooms (down 54.3 percent)
  • Planning: 391,877 rooms (up 21.0 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 957,254 (up 4.2 percent)

Among countries in the region, China (318,327) led in construction activity, followed by India (40,950) and Vietnam (36,338).

Middle East & Africa

  • In construction: 103,115 rooms (down 5.4 percent)
  • Final Planning: 21,731 rooms (down 34.2 percent)
  • Planning: 94,391 rooms (up 13.7 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 219,237 (down 2.6 percent)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (46,015) and the United Arab Emirates (16,271) have the most rooms under construction.

Americas

  • In construction: 189,102 rooms (down 9.3 percent)
  • Final Planning: 303,528 rooms (up 1.5 percent)
  • Planning: 410,322 rooms (up 6.4 percent)
  • Total Under Contract: 902,952 (up 1.1 percent)

The U.S. (138,922) holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the U.S., Mexico (14,562), Canada (9,128), and Brazil (5,334) show the highest number of rooms in construction.

