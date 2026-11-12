Design and procurement discussions have consistently centered on rising steel prices, extended lead times, and shifting countries of origin. These factors represent a stark reality, yet they only describe one side of a critical ratio. The other side—what owners actually keep from what guests pay—is moving in the opposite direction.

The Cost of Capital Deployment

Turner Construction’s Building Cost Index reached 1552 in the second quarter of 2026, marking an increase of roughly 34 percent since 2019. This pace significantly outstrips general inflation. Simultaneously, Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and imported metal furniture carry rates up to 50 percent. Cushman & Wakefield estimates these tariffs add roughly 6 percent to materials and 3 percent to total project costs against a 2024 baseline. Labor compounds the issue: JLL reports 61 percent of U.S. metro markets face construction labor shortages, a figure projected to reach 72 percent by 2027.

Against a median development cost of $219,000 per room (HVS) and a wave of pandemic-deferred property improvement plans (PIPs), the pressure mounts. Work deferred into today’s market bids much higher than originally scoped. This escalating cost curve dominates owner attention.

The Revenue Capture Squeeze

A second curve demands equal scrutiny. Kalibri tracks revenue capture, defined as the share of guest-paid revenue a hotel retains after acquisition costs. In 2025, revenue capture dropped to 79.22 percent, down 111 basis points from the prior year. That single-year shift represents roughly $2.3 billion across U.S. hotels and a $29.2 billion reduction in asset value.

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The six-year trend reveals the structural shift. Hotel-collected RevPAR grew from $87.50 in 2019 to $99.47 in 2025. Across that exact same span, revenue capture steadily declined from 83.32 percent to 79.22 percent. Topline revenue fully recovered while revenue capture steadily eroded.

Where the Curves Meet

The industry traditionally underwrites renovations on a RevPAR lift and grades them on RevPAR index share. Major developers currently target a 3 to 5 percent gain in index share for comprehensive renovations as a standard, measurable goal.

However, a RevPAR index point carries less net value today than it did in 2019. Standard pro formas assume a stable relationship between revenue produced and revenue kept, overlooking six consecutive years of margin erosion. A property that reopens and aggressively rebuilds occupancy through high-cost channels achieves its promised index gain while delivering diluted profit margins to the owner.

At an 8-cap, every $100,000 in additional annual acquisition cost strips roughly $1 million from asset value. A newly renovated hotel relying on high-cost channels or significantly higher rates to accelerate its reopening ramp can easily trigger that threshold, silently cannibalizing the capital just invested in the physical asset.

Renovations remain essential, as deploying capital today proves far more efficient than deferring it against a rising PIP backlog. The necessary shift lies entirely in measurement.

A Modern Grading Rubric

Owners can protect their returns by updating the underwriting model. Basing project projections on net revenue per available room (Net RevPAR) embeds the acquisition cost of new demand directly into the math. Furthermore, treating the reopening channel mix as a core component of the capital plan—rather than delegating it as a month-one operational hurdle—preserves the asset’s underlying value.

The hospitality industry excels at forecasting renovation costs. Applying that exact same precision to forecasting net revenue capture will close the widening gap between what a project costs and what it actually returns.

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