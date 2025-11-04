Connected and Coming Back: How Reliable Technology Builds Loyalty

Most hotel guests arrive with multiple connected devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, and they expect seamless access, not just to the internet, but to their own digital ecosystems. Fast, reliable WiFi isn’t a differentiator anymore; it’s a baseline expectation.

According to J.D. Power’s 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index, WiFi quality and streaming capability are now among the top three drivers of overall guest satisfaction. However, many properties still struggle to deliver consistent connectivity and cohesive tech experiences.

Guests won’t remember a hotel’s WiFi password, but they will remember whether it worked when they needed it. For today’s travelers, hotel tech is about continuity, not just connectivity. Can they stream without buffering? Cast to the in-room TV without troubleshooting? Check in without waiting in line? The difference between a forgettable stay and a repeat guest often comes down to whether the hotel’s technology removes stress or adds to it. What separates standout hotels is how well their technology strategy supports the next layer of guest expectations: personalization, flexibility, and reduced friction. This means offering intuitive, reliable in-room tech that works consistently and enhances, rather than complicates, the stay.

Reliable Connectivity

Many hotels still market “high-speed WiFi” as a top feature, but for guests, it’s not the speed alone that matters—it’s the reliability. When connectivity fails, frustration sets in quickly, interrupting and sometimes preventing what could be meaningful moments.

According to recent research, 68 percent of guests use the in-room TV during every stay, and 60 percent consider access to traditional TV channels a “must-have” amenity—second only to WiFi. This reinforces that both speed and uptime are crucial across all guest segments.

While everyone with a smartphone has a data plan, many rely on a WiFi connection to enjoy the full benefits of their typical activities. Whether it’s FaceTiming with children before bed, binge-watching a favorite show, or uploading vacation photos in real-time to their social platforms, having WiFi that effortlessly enables these digital moments matters.

In-Room TV: A Portal to the Familiar

For many travelers, unwinding at the end of the day means tuning into familiar content. In-room technology that supports both streaming services and linear TV offers flexibility that mirrors the guest’s home environment.

This mix of options meets different emotional needs:

Streaming provides control, personalization, and a sense of routine.

Live TV offers spontaneity and a connection to the world outside, such as local news or live events.

Meanwhile, personalization transforms these systems from amenities into relationship builders. Providers who have platforms that allow properties to display guest names on welcome screens, custom event channels for weddings and corporate groups, and real-time promotions for spa, dining, or local attractions can drive incremental revenue to their properties.

An Enseo case study found hotels achieved 8-12 percent incremental revenue gains through in-room upsell tools, particularly in spa and food & beverage categories.

Reducing Travel Stress Through Tech

Travel can be exhausting, especially for families or business travelers. The right technology features can ease pain points and promote relaxation:

Contactless check-in and room entry eliminate front desk delays.

Smart room controls simplify the environment with just a tap.

Multilingual interfaces help international guests feel understood.

Less friction means more headspace for meaningful moments. When guests aren’t fighting with the TV remote or calling down about WiFi issues, they’re free to relax, connect, and enjoy their stay.

Technology is an Opportunity

Technology is no longer just a service; it’s a strategic differentiator and revenue driver. When executed well, it can reduce maintenance costs by 35 percent, yield ADR premiums of 3-5 percent, and achieve payback on major upgrades in under 18 months, according to The Power of Connections.

Beyond the numbers, this investment builds trust and loyalty. By prioritizing reliability, personalization, and proactive support, hotels can turn technology into an extension of their brand promise, delivering not only connectivity but genuine connection.

Hospitality has always been about people, but in 2025, it’s also about how technology empowers those people to deliver extraordinary experiences.

Key Takeaway for Hoteliers

Reliable, personalized technology is the foundation of modern guest loyalty. Hotels that pair robust connectivity with thoughtful, data-driven personalization are seeing measurable improvements in guest satisfaction, operational efficiency, and revenue performance.