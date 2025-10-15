Condado Vanderbilt Completes Renovations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—Condado Vanderbilt Hotel announced the completion of a renovation to its 317 guestrooms and 100 suites. Designed by HBA International, the project blends the hotel’s historic character with modern design. The hotel is also introducing an exclusive in-suite wellness package and welcomes executive chef Juan A. Peña to lead its culinary program.

“This milestone represents both an evolution and a renewal for Condado Vanderbilt,” said Ben Tutt, managing partner of The Condado Collection. “We have honored the property’s rich history while thoughtfully enhancing every detail to resonate with today’s luxury traveler. With redesigned guestrooms, a distinctive wellness offering, and the arrival of Chef Peña, Condado Vanderbilt is reaffirming its place as Puerto Rico’s most iconic luxury destination.”

The newly renovated accommodations highlight San Juan, with subtle references to Spanish Colonial architecture and Caribbean artistry woven throughout the design, which includes white moldings, green hues, hand-tufted carpets, polished marble, and deep-toned woods.

“At Paulson Puerto Rico, we are proud to preserve the essence of historic icons such as the Condado Vanderbilt while reimagining its future,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico. “This renovation reflects our continued commitment to investment in Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape and delivering excellence that honors history, inspires our people, and elevates our island’s global standing.”

Condado Vanderbilt is also offering guests the new in-suite wellness package, which includes Commodore Oceanfront Suite accommodations, daily butler service, an in-suite massage to induce sleep and a curated in-room wellness kit with natural cold-pressed juices, a sleep kit with pillow spray, eye mask, and herbal relaxation tea, a Stakt yoga mat with QR code linking to a guided yoga class, organic aromatherapy and body products crafted in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The package, which requires a two-night minimum stay, also provides daily full American breakfast for two (in-room or at Ola Oceanfront Bistro) and a $200 hotel credit.

Additionally, the hotel announced the appointment of executive chef Juan A. Peña, whose 25-year international career includes The Ritz-Carlton Isla Verde, The St. Regis Bahia Beach, and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado Beach. At Condado Vanderbilt, he oversees the property’s eight dining outlets, in-room dining, and banquet operations.