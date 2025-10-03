PHOENIX, Arizona—Concord Summit Capital arranged a $12.2 million construction loan for a new ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham at Chandler Airport Center, located steps from Chandler Municipal Airport and minutes from the business corridor in the Phoenix MSA.

The four-story, 124-room project marks the second ECHO Suites Extended Stay in Arizona to be financed by Concord Summit on behalf of The Sandpiper Group of Companies. Last year, Concord Summit secured financing for an ECHO Suites project in nearby Peoria.

“Working with Concord Summit again allowed us to secure favorable loan terms that align with our development strategy and accelerate our ability to expand the ECHO brand in high-demand markets like Chandler,” said Carter Rise, founder and chief executive officer of Sandpiper.

Concord Summit’s Robert Horton, John Choi, and Connor Martz structured the financing.

“Delivering strong loan terms for repeat clients is central to our mission,” said Horton. “Chandler Airport Center is a prime location that combines strong corporate demand drivers, a growing residential base, and direct airport proximity. It’s a natural fit for an extended-stay brand that continues to outperform the broader hospitality market.”