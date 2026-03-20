Concord Hospitality Details Expansion of Its Management Portfolio

RALEIGH, North Carolina—Concord Hospitality announced the expansion of its full-service management portfolio in 2026. The company began the year by celebrating the opening of the Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic, located on the Mayo Clinic campus in Jacksonville, Florida. Concord continues to build momentum in the first quarter with additional properties preparing to debut as the company expands its management portfolio through new strategic partnerships.

Concord has also assumed management of South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, Southeast Texas’s largest waterside resort. The property includes 237 guestrooms, a tropical pool complex with a swim-up bar, and more than 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

Portfolio Growth

Concord is also expanding its presence in the lifestyle boutique segment through its Opus Collection, the company’s portfolio dedicated to upper-upscale and independent-minded hotels. Three new properties will join the collection, including The Waymark in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and The Union Hotel in Flemington, New Jersey, a Tribute Portfolio property.

The Waymark, under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, reimagined the 1927 Chattanooga Savings Bank and Trust Company building. This 148-room hotel blends modern style with the building’s history. The property offers curated dining experiences, city views from the eleventh-floor rooftop, and access to The Vault, a hidden speakeasy.

The Union Hotel, located in the Flemington Historic District in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, is a landmark property that is reopening after being closed since 2008. Originally established in the 1870s as a gathering place for stagecoach travelers, the hotel is being revitalized as part of the larger Courthouse Square mixed-use development. The project will include 100 hotel rooms, luxury apartments, and four food-and-beverage outlets, including Union Steak, a fine dining steakhouse.

“With each addition, Concord continues to strengthen its position as a trusted operating partner for full-service and lifestyle hotel assets,” said Mark Laport, president and chief executive officer of Concord Hospitality. “Our growth reflects the confidence our ownership partners place in our team to deliver strong operational performance, effective marketing strategies and exceptional guest experiences across a wide range of hospitality environments.”