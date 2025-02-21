Concord Hospitality Celebrates 40th Anniversary

RALEIGH, North Carolina—Concord Hospitality celebrated its 40th anniversary, commemorating four decades of contributions to the hospitality industry. Since its inception in 1985 in Ohio, Concord Hospitality has relocated to North Carolina and transformed into a company with a portfolio spanning dozens of brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Mark Laport, Concord has solidified its reputation across a portfolio of select-service, extended-stay, full-service, luxury, and lifestyle hotels, as well as bars and restaurants.

As of January 2025, Concord will have 145 hotels (23,696 rooms) in 25 states, and two Canadian provinces. The group additionally manages over 30 bars and restaurants. With 14 hotels and six restaurants in the pipeline to open in 2025, the group will continue to expand its footprint.

“Over the past four decades, Concord Hospitality has not only expanded its portfolio but has also redefined what it means to deliver world-class hospitality,” said Mark Laport, CEO, Concord Hospitality. “This incredible milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering passion, dedication, and ingenuity of our team members, as well as the trust and support of our valued partners, guests, and communities. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to our journey—our talented teams, who have excelled in technology, food & beverage, operations, and revenue management, and our partners, who have placed their confidence in us. As we celebrate our rich legacy, we do so with immense appreciation and excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The company has experienced milestones throughout its years. In 2024, Concord played a role in solidifying Atlanta’s Gas South District as a destination with the development and opening of The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, a 348-room hotel featuring a full-service meetings and events facility. Looking ahead to 2025, Concord Hospitality is ready for a new chapter of growth, with investments aimed at expanding its footprint.

As part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, Concord Hospitality will look toward the future. Chief Operating Officer Will Loughran said, “We’re excited to build on the strong foundation of the past 40 years. By embracing emerging trends and markets, we’re focused on positioning Concord Hospitality for sustained success and growth in the decades to come. With a strong development pipeline and continued collaboration with leading hotel ownership groups, we are continuing to reinforce our reputation as one of the most trusted operators in the industry.”