Concord Hospitality Announces Retirement of Scott Ness

RALEIGH, North Carolina—Concord Hospitality announced the retirement of Scott Ness, senior vice president of accounting. Ness concludes a 23-year career with Concord. Since joining Concord Hospitality in July 2003, Ness has been a key member of the organization’s financial leadership. His contributions were instrumental in supporting Concord’s growth and evolution, including helping lead the successful relocation of the corporate headquarters from Cleveland, Ohio, to Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Scott’s impact on Concord truly cannot be overstated,” said Mark Laport, president and chief executive officer of Concord Hospitality. “He is a leader defined by integrity, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Scott brought clarity, structure, and thoughtful perspective to even the most complex challenges, while always holding himself and others to the highest standards. We are profoundly grateful for his 23 years of leadership, loyalty, and the trust he built with our teams, partners, and stakeholders.”

Reflecting on his career, Ness said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues and partners throughout my time at Concord. I’m proud of what we accomplished together and excited to watch the company continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

Before joining Concord, Ness built a 20-year career with Marriott International, where he held numerous senior financial leadership roles.

Ness’s final day with Concord Hospitality will be February 13. Concord extended its heartfelt appreciation for his exceptional service, leadership, and partnership, and wished him every happiness and fulfillment in a well-deserved and exciting next chapter.