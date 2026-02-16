Concord Hospitality Announces Multiple Leadership Promotions

Photo Credit: Concord Hospitality

RALEIGH, North Carolina—Concord Hospitality announced a series of leadership promotions, including the elevation of Cathryn Andrews to senior vice president of hotel accounting.

“We are proud to recognize Cathryn, Joe, and Alex for their well-earned promotions and the leadership they bring to our organization,” said Mark Laport, president and chief executive officer of Concord Hospitality. “As we continue to grow our portfolio, these strategic appointments strengthen our operational, financial, and risk management capabilities, ensuring we remain well positioned for sustained success and long-term value creation.”

Cathryn Andrews Promoted to Senior Vice President of Hotel Accounting

Cathryn Andrews has been promoted to senior vice president of hotel accounting. In her new role, she will continue to evolve accounting practices and policies with an emphasis on accuracy, efficiency, and strategic support for hotel operations.

Joe Trumfio Promoted to Senior Vice President of Investment Operations, Compliance, and Reporting

Joe Trumfio has been promoted to senior vice president of investment operations, compliance, and reporting, a newly created role. Trumfio will continue to lead investor engagement across affiliated hotels, oversee loan compliance management and income tax compliance, and assume responsibility for Development Accounting and Risk. He will also spearhead a new initiative in partnership with Business Applications to enhance internal and external reporting capabilities.

Alex Langston Promoted to Senior Director of Risk Management

Alex Langston has been promoted to senior director of risk management in recognition of his continued impact within the organization. In this role, he will continue strengthening Concord’s risk management strategies and processes across the portfolio.