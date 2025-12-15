COVINGTON, Kentucky—Commonwealth Hotels announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines. Located near Des Moines International Airport and the greater Des Moines metro area, Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines offers travelers Tru’s signature amenities, including a build-your-own ‘Top It’ breakfast bar, a modern fitness center, and guestrooms focused on comfort and functionality.

“We are incredibly proud to open the Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines as part of our continued growth strategy,” said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels. “This property reflects our dedication to investing in brands and markets where we can deliver exceptional hospitality and meaningful economic impact.”

The successful opening of Tru by Hilton Norwalk Des Moines follows a series of recent development acquisitions that underscore Commonwealth Hotels’ growth.

In November 2024, Commonwealth welcomed the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Clarksville, Tennessee, into its management portfolio. This extended-stay property strengthens the company’s presence in the Tennessee market. Commonwealth will also celebrate a ribbon-cutting event for the Staybridge Suites Miramar Beach Sandestin Area, further expanding its footprint in the Florida Panhandle.

“These additions represent exciting growth for our organization,” added Shawn Kvernen, vice president of development. “Each new property—whether developed, newly opened, or acquired—enhances the strength and diversity of our portfolio and reflects our commitment to delivering strong results for our owners and memorable experiences for our guests.”