Comfort Inn & Suites Orlando Sanford Airport Opens

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—Comfort Inn & Suites Orlando Sanford Airport has opened directly across from Orlando Sanford International Airport. The four-story hotel is owned by AirSan Investments LLC, an ownership entity of the Hickman family.

“The family decided to build the Comfort Inn & Suites to meet a need in the Sanford Airport and Boombah Sports Complex market,” said André Hickman, the owner’s representative for AirSan Investments LLC. “Prior to this new hotel, it was hard for sports teams and groups to find accommodations. This property was designed and constructed to give our guests a quiet, relaxing stay. We included an oversized pool, a large cabana, and a BBQ grilling and seating area. We look forward to guests enjoying the property and our staff.”

The hotel was designed by FK Architecture and developed and constructed by Lamm & Company Partners in collaboration with ownership. Newport Hospitality Group was engaged alongside ownership throughout development and pre-opening preparation, supporting purchasing decisions, staffing alignment, sales positioning, commercial strategy, and operational readiness before launch.

Property Details

Inside, the design includes large windows that introduce natural light into the primary gathering areas. The breakfast area is organized around an island-style layout that supports steady morning traffic, and the property includes a dedicated meeting space suitable for small corporate sessions and team briefings.

Advertisement

“When you operate across from an airport, the standard is consistency,” said Wayne West III, president of Newport Hospitality Group. “We are honored to continue building with the Hickman family and positioning this hotel for success.”

In addition to airport traffic, the hotel (which provides complimentary shuttle service to the terminal) serves group business tied to the Boombah Sports Complex and cruise travelers utilizing Go Port transportation connections to Port Canaveral. Its location provides proximity to Downtown Sanford and the Lake Monroe waterfront, where a walkable main street, marina access, and a collection of independent dining and local gathering spots are available.

“This hotel is a strong asset to the Choice system,” said David Anderson, project director, opening services, Choice Hotels International. “Bringing another Comfort Inn to the Orlando market with a trusted owner and management partner strengthens our presence in one of Florida’s most dynamic travel markets.”