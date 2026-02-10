Columbia Hospitality Adds Seattle’s Hotel 1000 to Its Portfolio

SEATTLE, Washington—Columbia Hospitality announced the addition of downtown Seattle’s Hotel 1000 to its management portfolio.

“While Columbia Hospitality manages exceptional properties across the country, we’re especially excited to partner with a Seattle icon like Hotel 1000 in our own hometown,” said John Oppenheimer, founder and chairman of Columbia Hospitality. “With a strong alignment across Hotel 1000 ownership, operations, and brand—and a leadership team that has direct experience working at Hotel 1000—Columbia Hospitality looks forward to engaging with and contributing to our local community in new ways as Seattle continues to grow.”

Property Details

The hotel is located in downtown Seattle, just two blocks from the waterfront and within walking distance of Pike Place Market, the Seattle Waterfront, Seattle Art Museum, T-Mobile Stadium, and Lumen Field. The property includes 120 guestrooms, including 36 suites with water or city views and a 2,000-square-foot presidential grand suite, and the majority of rooms include separate bathtubs with faucets that fill from the ceiling.

The Nineteenth, a Topgolf Swing Suite, offers Full Swing simulator technology in a venue for small groups to play golf and other virtual games, watch live sports, and relax.

Advertisement

Onsite dining at Hotel 1000 includes All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar, with just-caught seafood, regional wines, and craft cocktails. Rosebay offers a refined cocktail bar experience where every drink on the menu is infused with local, sustainable ingredients.

Additionally, Hotel 1000 will soon join the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Beginning Feb. 1, Columbia Hospitality will manage all lodging and dining operations at Hotel 1000. It joins a portfolio of hotels, resorts, bars, and restaurants, distinctive venues, spas, golf courses, and residential communities across the United States that Columbia Hospitality manages and operates.