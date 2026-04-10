Columbia Hospitality Adds Hotel Grand Stark to Its Portfolio

PORTLAND, Oregon—Columbia Hospitality announced that it added Hotel Grand Stark in Portland, Oregon, to its management portfolio. Hotel Grand Stark is a 57-room boutique hotel situated in a more than 100-year-old building. The property reopened in 2021 following the completion of a renovation.

The hotel is located across the Willamette River from downtown Portland and near the Oregon Convention Center and Moda Center. Since April 1, Columbia Hospitality has overseen all operations at Hotel Grand Stark, including its on-site bar, Little Bitter Bar.

Hotel Grand Stark expands Columbia Hospitality’s Pacific Northwest presence and joins its portfolio of properties across the United States, which includes hotels, resorts, restaurants, spas, golf courses and residential communities.