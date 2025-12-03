Industry NewsColumbia Hospitality Adds Henry Christopher Hotel to Its Portfolio
Columbia Hospitality Adds Henry Christopher Hotel to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Columbia Hospitality announced that it has added Henry Christopher Hotel, a restored landmark in Plymouth, Wisconsin, to its management portfolio. Construction of the Henry Christopher Hotel is underway inside the newly restored H.C. Laack Block building in downtown Plymouth, and it is set to open in 2027.

The Gentine Family will own the Henry Christopher Hotel. Louie Gentine, representing the family, said, “Henry Christopher Hotel represents the extraordinary opportunity to join the history and community of the area with a vision of thoughtful design, warm hospitality, and a place to share meaningful experiences. We are thrilled to bring this project to life and work alongside Columbia Hospitality as our managing partners in this continued investment into the region, and we look forward to welcoming guests.”

“Our partnership with Henry Christopher Hotel offers an exciting opportunity for Columbia Hospitality to expand our hospitality values in Wisconsin,” said James Oppenheimer, vice president of business development at Columbia Hospitality. “Together, we will create a destination that brings exceptional guest experiences and celebrates the history of the region.”

Food & Beverage Offerings

The property will include two signature hospitality concepts, Pharmacy restaurant and The Mullet Rooftop Bar. Pharmacy will celebrate the apothecary history and culture of the community through dining experiences. Located on the hotel’s ground floor, Pharmacy reactivates the century-old apothecary establishment, and it is an homage to the Rexall days of Plymouth.

The Mullet debuts as Plymouth’s first and only rooftop bar, and it will offer panoramic views with cocktails. Situated above the southwest corner of the Laack Block, The Mullet will overlook the Mullet River and Stayer Park, offering outdoor seating for lounging, a full-service bar, shareable late-night snacks, and more.

