Cobblestone Hotels Announces Opening of Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Bellefontaine, Ohio

NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels celebrated the opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new hotel

in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Speakers from area organizations dedicated to the development of the city addressed the crowd that gathered at the entrance to the hotel. Among the speakers were representatives from the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, Mary Rutan Health, Richwood Bank, the City of Bellefontaine, and members of the Cobblestone Hotels Development Team.

Ben Vollrath, president of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, reflected on his involvement in bringing Cobblestone to Bellefontaine and celebrated the fact that while the journey was long, it is now in the hands of the community to support the hotel and help it grow. “This is now on us as a community to fill this place,” Vollrath said.

This hotel will provide lodging for patrons of local businesses and the friends and families of members of the community, and will serve to keep business in Bellefontaine rather than sending visitors out of town during their stay. One such business is Mary Rutan Health and the Mary Rutan Health System, which was founded in Bellefontaine and operates multiple campuses throughout the city.

Thomas Denbow, chief financial officer of Mary Rutan Health, said, “I think it’s just another proud welcoming for…any of the visitors that are coming to town.”

Advertisement

Jeremy Griesbach, president of development for Cobblestone Hotels, commented on how the hotel in Bellefontaine represents the mission of the hotel brand. “It’s just amazing…to get to small town America, like Bellefontaine, and see the things you guys have going on in the community and how they’re willing to step up, participate, and what they’re willing to do to keep their accounts growing and prosperous,” Griesbach said.

Amenities at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites include high-speed internet access, a complimentary hot breakfast each morning, and 24-hour Seattle’s Best Coffee service for all guests. Each guestroom offers in-room amenities such as flat-screen TVs, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, in-room coffee brewers, and bathroom essentials.