SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds announced advanced revenue intelligence and guest marketing capabilities for Signals, a foundation AI model designed for hotels. Built on causal AI technology that processes 4 billion data points per hour, these new capabilities update revenue management and guest marketing by understanding cause-and-effect relationships between market forces.

“AI will define the future of hospitality, but only if it truly understands hospitality,” said Adam Harris, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “Signals is the first foundation model built with and for hoteliers, trained on billions of real booking, guest, and market signals. It predicts demand, but better yet—it explains it. For the very first time in this industry, we turn data into intelligence into an organization-wide asset that helps hoteliers make faster, better decisions with accuracy they can finally trust.”

Causal AI Technology

Signals uses causal AI to model cause-and-effect relationships between different market signals. This approach enables hoteliers to understand the impact of changing rates, deploying marketing campaigns, or responding to event announcements. The system processes various data streams, including competitor rates, event feeds, weather patterns, and booking behaviors, to deliver actionable insights.

The platform’s “time surface of booking data” technology uses both dimensions of booking data simultaneously to understand correlated days and projects in two dimensions for higher accuracy, which allows Signals to achieve up to 95 percent forecasting accuracy across 90-day periods.

Personalized Guest Experiences at Scale

Signals also enables hotels to deliver guest experiences from first contact through post-stay engagement. The system analyzes guest behavior, preferences, and booking patterns to create tailored content, offers, and communications.

Case study Bespoke Hotels illustrates this personalization. Starting with zero guest data after acquiring 40 properties, the company used Signals to collect customer information through Wi-Fi integration and create personalized marketing campaigns based on customer segments (coastal, rural, seasonal). The causal AI identified demand gaps, determined optimal booking timing, and generated relevant content, achieving £1 million in revenue within one year through targeted email marketing with 20 percent open rates for highly segmented campaigns.

Foundation Model Advantage

Signals addresses a gap in the AI landscape: while large language models like ChatGPT have limited hospitality-specific data (0.004 percent), Cloudbeds has spent over a decade collecting and structuring hospitality data.

Key differentiators include:

First foundation model specifically designed for hospitality

4 billion data points processed hourly

Causal AI framework modeling true cause-and-effect relationships

Integration of revenue and marketing data for unified insights

Proprietary hospitality data treatment and time surface technology

Signals serves as the AI foundation powering the entire Cloudbeds platform. The technology enables natural language queries across hotel operations and unlocks patterns from both structured and unstructured data sources. The Cloudbeds platform enables hotels to capture revenue opportunities through better market visibility, demand prediction, and personalized guest engagement while automating processes that previously required manual analysis.

“Hotels are experiencing a fundamental shift where traditional approaches are failing,” said Amit Popat, head of machine learning at Cloudbeds. “Signals represents the kind of innovation the industry needs—technology that doesn’t just provide data, but delivers actionable intelligence that empowers hoteliers to make instant decisions with confidence.”