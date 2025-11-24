Cloudbeds Announces Partnership With Klaviyo

San Diego, California—Cloudbeds announced a new partnership with Klaviyo, the B2C CRM. By connecting Cloudbeds’ property management system (PMS) with Klaviyo, hoteliers can automate communications, increase direct bookings, and strengthen guest relationships.

“This integration brings marketing and operations onto the same page,” said Sebastien Leitner, vice president of partnerships. “With Klaviyo, Cloudbeds’ users can turn every guest interaction into a revenue opportunity, driving smarter targeting, higher conversion, and more loyal guests.”

With access to real-time data, Klaviyo gives Cloudbeds’ customers a complete view of each guest’s behavior and booking history, enabling automated messages based on stay dates, promotions, and repeat visits. The integration installs with one click, requires no additional setup fees, and lets properties start driving personalized marketing from day one.

“Hotels are sitting on rich data, they just need systems that put it to work,” said Eddie O’Brien, senior vice president, global partnerships and alliances, Klaviyo. “Cloudbeds and Klaviyo share a belief that great experiences start with great data. Together, we’re giving hotels the ability to turn insights into connections, and connections into lasting, profitable relationships.”

Advertisement

This direct integration empowers hotels to elevate their marketing without adding complexity, turning guest data into actionable insights that drive engagement, revenue, and repeat stays.