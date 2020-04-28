CIG Capital Funds Sheraton Hotel Development at Atlanta Airport

ORLANDO — CIG Capital, an alternative investment firm, announced that it will continue funding for the hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic, including a $95 million lending project for a new Sheraton hotel by the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are providing 100 percent funding for companies in various industries that are being economically impacted from the coronavirus including hospitality, medical, recreation, aviation, and more,” said Charles D. Carey, managing partner of CIG Capital. “Since projects in the hospitality industry often take years to complete, we are eager to continue supporting this key industry sector amidst and anticipate a promising future as the economy returns to normalcy.”

The full-service Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center by Marriott will serve as the flagship for more than 500 Sheraton properties around the world. The new property will consist of a 300-key hotel tower, a 40,000-square-feet conference center, a boardroom, and a 200-seat upscale restaurant.

