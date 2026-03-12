Choosing Hospitality: How Curiosity Sparked a Career

Dury Kim

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

A little bit of rebellion and a lot of curiosity. Growing up with immigrant parents, there were only two careers encouraged in my household—medicine or law. I never saw myself pursuing either, but I didn’t fully challenge that path until middle school, when I watched a Korean documentary on VHS that followed a day in the life of a hotel student at Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration.

The students were learning the business hands-on, operating a teaching hotel, and it looked like fun. This marked the first time I could see myself in a career, and it was also the first time I told my parents I didn’t want to be a doctor or a lawyer. At the time, we compromised on the idea of hotel law, but that moment planted the seed.

A few years later, to prove that I was serious, I walked into local hotels in the 10th grade, resume in hand, seeking an unpaid internship. After a few rejections, one hotel took a chance on me. I spent the next two years working part-time across food and beverage, the front office, and accounting. That experience both gave me a foundation in hotel operations and helped convince my parents, and myself, that hospitality was a viable career.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with leaders who genuinely invested in my growth, starting with my first boss in revenue management, Calvin Tilokee. Calvin helped shape the building blocks of my career by taking a chance on training a revenue analyst straight out of college. I was young, but he saw my potential and helped me find revenue management as my career path.

One of the most impactful people in my life and career is my boss and dear friend, Roy Madhok. He paved the way for my first vice president opportunity and has been my greatest coach, advocate, and sounding board. What sets him apart is his ability to create an environment where people are empowered to shine. He leads with trust, empathy, and accountability, and that’s shaped how I approach leadership today.

I could not complete this question without acknowledging the people who brought me into this world, my parents. My mother taught me the importance of listening to understand rather than listening to respond, a lesson that has proven invaluable in leadership and collaboration. My father, who was the sole provider for our family of five and worked long, demanding hours, taught me the importance of showing up consistently when people depend on you. That work ethic and sense of responsibility stay with me every day.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

I’m most proud of the ways I’ve been able to give back to the industry and support the next generation of hospitality leaders. I’ve volunteered on the HSMAI College Relations Committee, where I help undergraduate students plan the Intercollegiate Conference alongside industry leaders, for the past three years. It’s incredibly rewarding to help students bridge the gap between the classroom and real-world hospitality careers.

Giving back to my local community in New York City has also been a highlight, particularly participating in career days and introducing students to the wide range of opportunities available in hospitality.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The commercial side of the business, particularly in revenue, marketing, and distribution, continues to see strong female representation in leadership roles, which is encouraging. That said, as an industry, there’s always room to do better. Progress is happening, but it isn’t uniform across all disciplines or levels of leadership.

The opportunity ahead is not just about representation; it’s also about access and ensuring that women have pathways to executive roles and long-term career sustainability.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m optimistic, but also realistic. The conversations around diversity and inclusion are more thoughtful and action-oriented than they’ve been in the past. I’m thrilled to see more women’s leadership organizations in the hospitality space. Moving forward, success will depend on sustained commitment to mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership accountability, not just good intentions.

Hospitality has always been a people-first industry, and I believe that as we continue to reflect the diversity of our guests and communities at the leadership level, we’ll be stronger, more innovative, and better positioned for the future.