NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—New research from Choice Hotels International found that travelers define value through trust, transparency, and recognition. For many travelers, the right hotel option is no longer defined by price alone, but the assurance that the stay will deliver on expectations and reward and recognize continued loyalty.

Key Findings

Key findings from the research include:

64 percent of respondents said that earning rewards enhances the value they receive from hotels.

83 percent said that trust is crucial in determining whether a hotel offers good value for money.

73 percent said they seek a dependable balance of comfort, consistency, and cost when choosing where to stay.

75 percent said that thoughtful gestures, such as great service or small perks, influence value more than basic amenities.

“It’s clear that today’s travelers want to trust that they’re choosing the right place to stay,” said Jenny Aboudou, head of upper midscale brands and customer success at Choice Hotels International. “Value is about far more than simply cost. It is built by delighting the guest at every turn—delivering meaningful and consistent experiences, along with genuine rewards and recognition for loyalty. Choice Hotels’ upper midscale brands are designed to provide just that, making it easy for guests to know what to expect, feel welcomed when they arrive, and appreciated for choosing to stay at our hotels again and again.”

Rewards

Rewards remain a powerful driver of value, particularly when recognition is accessible and immediate. Loyalty programs offer tangible benefits through discounted stays, savings, reward nights, and point perks, while reinforcing that guests’ preferences and loyalty are appreciated.

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Brand Trust

For travelers, trust has become the strongest signal of value, reinforcing that transparency and reliability are central to what guests are looking for. This signals a shift from finding the lowest rate to confidently choosing brands that offer clarity and value from booking to checkout.

At the same time, trust can quickly erode when expectations are not met. 57 percent of respondents reported encountering a “good deal” that was undermined by hidden fees or inconsistent quality by other brands.

Guest Experience

While fundamentals remain essential—with cleanliness ranked as the most important factor in determining value—respondents said that the moments that stand out most are often small but meaningful. 75 percent said that thoughtful gestures, such as outstanding service or small freebies, played a greater role in shaping value perceptions than basic amenities.