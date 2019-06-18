Choice Hotels Launches New Nationwide Advertising Campaign

ROCKVILLE, Md.—This week, Choice Hotels International launched a nationwide, multi-media advertising campaign with the tagline “Our Business is You.” The idea behind the campaign is that “business” can be defined broadly—from meeting with clients to planning a family reunion. The new “Our Business is You” tagline can be adapted to target business or leisure travel and will feature different brands in the company’s portfolio over the next several years.

This year, the “Our Business is You” television spots will feature the company’s recently transformed Comfort brand. Comfort hotels across the country have been or are being refreshed with new lobbies, guestrooms, and a redesigned logo as the brand advances the $2.5 billion, multi-year transformation in partnership with its franchisees. All of these upgrades take center stage in the campaign.

The television spots, created by Choice’s creative agency-of-record, Durham, N.C.-based McKinney, showcase a variety of travelers celebrating a day well spent at Comfort hotels across the country. The ads will air across national markets and a diverse range of media, including television, online streaming, and digital video.

The advertising campaign will also feature Choice Hotels’ portfolio of brands, including Cambria Hotels, Sleep Inn, and Quality Inn.

