Choice Hotels Launches New Marketing Campaigns

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the launch of two new campaigns, spotlighting its four extended-stay brands—Everhome Suites, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites. “Stay in Your Rhythm” a campaign focused on all its extended stay brands, shows guests how they can keep up with daily routines, while “The WoodSpring Way” highlights the hospitality and service WoodSpring Suites staff deliver to its guests.

“As leaders in the extended stay segment, Choice Hotels has long understood that this category is unlike any other in the hospitality industry, defined by distinct guest expectations that we continuously strive to exceed,” said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels. “These first-of-their-kind campaigns reflect our extensive understanding of why people stay longer – from work assignments and relocations to life transitions and personal journeys. No matter the reason, we know our guests aren’t looking to escape their routines – they’re looking to maintain them. That’s why we take pride in our unique position to offer guests what matters most: consistency, comfort, and connection.”

Choice Hotels’ extended-stay brands offer in-room kitchens, guest laundry, fitness centers, and pet-friendly options. The “Stay in Your Rhythm” campaign highlights Choice Hotels’ commitment to helping business and leisure travelers maintain their routines during long-term stays. The campaign celebrates guests’ ability to maintain their daily rituals, like brewing their morning coffee, cooking their favorite dinner, walking the dog, or doing a workout during extended stays.

“The WoodSpring Way” campaign highlights the passion and care WoodSpring property teams have for travelers. The featured general managers, spanning Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, and Orlando, aim to create a home-like atmosphere and treat every guest, pets included, like family.

Advertisement

“We’ve designed our extended stay properties to ensure we provide guests with everything they need when circumstances take them away from home for weeks at a time,” said Matt McElhare, vice president, extended-stay brands, Choice Hotels. “Through the launch of our innovative campaigns, we aim to educate the growing population of extended stay travelers on how our brands offer the best value in the industry while also profiling the unique culture in our flagship brand, WoodSpring Suites, which has consistently set the standard for guest satisfaction in the segment. We’re especially thankful to our owners and management company teams that help to build and sustain this culture on property, consistently delivering a great guest experience.”

The campaigns will run through the rest of the year and into 2026, across various channels including paid social media, ConnectedTV, digital display, and online video.