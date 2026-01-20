NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. debuted its latest global marketing campaign centered on travel values, celebrating how the right stay can unlock more meaningful travel experiences.

This campaign marks the company’s third year collaborating with actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key. Developed in collaboration with Key, creative agency 72andSunny New York, media agency dentsu X, and Choice Hotels, the multi-channel campaign includes 30- and 15-second commercials running across TV, connected TV, digital, and social channels throughout 2026.

“Our campaign reflects how people are thinking about travel today,” said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels International. “As we continue to grow our footprint and awareness with global audiences, this campaign shows how Choice Hotels offers guests more ways to get what they value on a trip across an extensive portfolio of brands and locations, so they can enjoy comfort, flexibility, and making meaningful memories.”

Key’s continued partnership with Choice Hotels is rooted in how travel has shaped his own life. “Some of my fondest memories, from childhood to recent years, come from being on the road with loved ones,” said Keegan-Michael Key. “What I appreciate about Choice Hotels is how deeply they value creating meaningful moments for guests, and their wide range of brands reflects that commitment by offering options for every guest and every kind of stay. They continue to create places that take the pressure off travel, which is why staying at their hotels resonates with me.”

Campaign Details

This year’s campaign highlights Choice Hotels brands, including Comfort Hotels and Cambria Hotels, as well as Choice Privileges, the company’s hotel rewards program

The campaign will launch on January 20th and will be seen across various entertainment and sports channels, including prime sports moments like college basketball. The campaign will also appear across Choice Hotels’ and Key’s social media channels, with key channels including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snap, and TikTok.