Choice Hotels International Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Key Highlights

Highlights include:

Net income was $369.9 million for full-year 2025 and $63.7 million for the fourth quarter.

Diluted EPS was $7.90 for full-year 2025 and $1.37 for the fourth quarter, while adjusted EPS was $6.94 for the full year and $1.60 for the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a company record $625.6 million for full-year 2025, with fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $140.9 million.

Global hotel openings grew 14 percent to 440 hotels in full-year 2025, including a 42 percent increase in the fourth quarter, compared to the same periods of 2024.

Global net rooms grew 1.2 percent across the higher revenue upscale, extended-stay, and midscale brands, compared to December 31, 2024.

International net rooms grew 12.5 percent compared to December 31, 2024, highlighted by an 82 percent increase in hotel openings during full-year 2025, compared to 2024, bringing the international system to nearly 160,000 rooms.

Global franchise agreements awarded grew 22 percent in full-year 2025, including a 6 percent increase in the fourth quarter, compared to the same periods of 2024.

U.S. pipeline for conversion rooms increased 12 percent sequentially from September 30, 2025, and 7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

U.S. extended stay net rooms grew 11.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024, highlighted by a record number of hotel openings, which increased 8 percent during full-year 2025.

Full-year 2026, net income is expected to range between $265 to $275 million, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $632 and $647 million.

“Choice Hotels International delivered another year of record profitability in 2025, driven by our double-digit increase in international rooms, continued leadership in the extended-stay segment, and disciplined portfolio optimization,” said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer. “With a high-quality, accretive global development pipeline, targeted investments that strengthen franchisee economics and customer lifetime value, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, we believe Choice is exceptionally well positioned to drive long-term growth and create meaningful shareholder value.”

Financial Performance

Partnership services and fees increased 14 percent to $113.8 million in full-year 2025 and 16 percent to $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same periods of 2024.



U.S. royalty rate expanded 8 basis points to 5.14 percent for 2025 and 10 basis points to 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same periods of 2024.

RevPAR

U.S. RevPAR declined 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year period, adjusted to exclude a 540-basis-point hurricane-related benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting softer government and international inbound demand.



International RevPAR increased 3.2 percent on a currency-neutral basis in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period of 2024.

System Size and Development

Accelerated U.S. portfolio optimization, with net room changes reflecting strategic exits of hotels with lower economic contribution and guest satisfaction alongside healthy gross openings and development activity.



Global pipeline exceeded 77,800 rooms as of December 31, 2025, with 97 percent concentrated in upscale, extended-stay, and midscale brands, including 70,600 rooms in the U.S.



U.S. franchise agreements awarded increased 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a 12 percent increase for conversion hotels compared to the same period of 2024.

International franchise agreements awarded increased 35 percent ithe n fourth quarter of 2025 and more than doubled in full-year 2025 compared to the same periods of 2024. Key international milestones during the fourth quarter included: Entered two new direct franchise markets, Poland and Suriname, and executed a direct franchise agreement to enter Kenya. Executed franchise agreements for over 700 rooms in Canada following the acquisition of Choice Hotels Canada in the third quarter and the transition to a direct franchising model, driving 49 percent growth in the Canada rooms pipeline since December 31, 2024. Completed the onboarding of more than 4,800 midscale rooms in France through a direct franchise agreement with Zenitude Hotel-Residences, nearly doubling the Company’s portfolio in the country. Completed the onboarding of more than 8,300 rooms in China under a distribution agreement with SSAW Hotels and Resorts. Introduced the midscale extended stay Mainstay Suites brand to Australia, marking the brand’s first expansion outside North America.



U.S. extended-stay franchise agreements awarded increased 15 percent in full-year 2025, compared to 2024, bringing the U.S. extended-stay pipeline to 30,600 rooms as of December 31, 2025.

U.S. economy transient brands rooms pipeline grew 6 percent sequentially from September 30, 2025, and U.S. franchise agreements awarded increased 13 percent in full-year 2025, compared to 2024.

Global midscale franchise agreements awarded increased 14 percent in full-year 2025, compared to 2024, including a 50 percent increase in U.S. franchise agreements for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson brand, whose U.S. rooms pipeline grew 18 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

Global net upscale rooms grew 6.9 percent compared to December 31, 2024, highlighted by global hotel openings that more than doubled during full-year 2025.