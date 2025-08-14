NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Aly El-Bassuni as senior vice president of its managed hotels division.

In this role, El-Bassuni will oversee the strategy, operations, and momentum of Choice Hotels’ managed hotel properties, focusing on helping maximize performance, enhancing guest experiences, and driving long-term, sustainable growth.

“Aly’s hands-on leadership style, deep respect for frontline teams, and global perspective make him an exceptional fit to lead our Managed Hotels Division,” said Dom Dragisich, executive vice president, operations and chief global brand officer at Choice Hotels. “His strategic vision, operational expertise, and international background will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and grow this critical part of our business.”

El-Bassuni brings more than three decades of hospitality leadership to Choice Hotels, with a career spanning operations, franchising, and brand management. Most recently, he served as president of operations, owner, and brand relations at Aimbridge Hospitality. He has also held senior roles at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Radisson Hotel Group Americas.

Advertisement

“I’m honored to join Choice Hotels and lead the Managed Hotels Division into its next chapter,” said El-Bassuni. “This role aligns with my passion for pursuing operational excellence while simultaneously delivering successful, innovative brand solutions to enhance guest experiences. I look forward to leading this team, and I’m excited that together, we have the unique opportunity to build on a strong foundation and make a meaningful impact with our people, franchisees, owners, operators, and guests.”