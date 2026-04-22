Choice Hotels Details Growth of Its Canadian Business

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International shared an update on its Canadian business, highlighting continued momentum following the company’s acquisition last year and transition to a direct franchising model.

Choice’s Canadian business delivered its strongest first quarter in over a decade, with net room growth of 3.4 percent year-over-year, reaching its highest first-quarter hotel opening volume since 2010. Additional highlights include:

Increased revenue over 20 percent year-over-year

Delivered RevPAR growth of 5.2 percent year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis, driven by gains in both occupancy and average daily rate (ADR)

Expanded pipeline rooms by 55 percent year-over-year, reflecting sustained development momentum.

Continued improvement in guest satisfaction, with increasing likelihood-to-recommend scores across the system

Statements From Leadership

“The outstanding performance we’re achieving in Canada reflects our confidence in this market and the strong execution of our team and franchisees driving it forward,” said Pat Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels International. “This momentum highlights the strength of our expanding international footprint, and we see significant opportunity for continued growth in the region.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our team and grateful for their hard work and commitment during this exciting period of transformation,” said Toronto-based Brian Leon, chief executive officer, Choice Hotels Canada. “What we’re seeing today is the result of a truly collaborative effort. The strength of our franchisee community, paired with our local team and the support and scale of Choice Hotels International, positions us exceptionally well to continue to build momentum and grow – enabling owners to succeed while delivering more reliable, rewarding stays for guests across the country.”