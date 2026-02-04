Choice Hotels Debuts Redesigned Everhome Suites Prototype

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. introduced a newly redesigned prototype for its Everhome Suites brand. Developed through close collaboration with developers, operators, general contractors, architects, and suppliers, the new Everhome prototype builds on Choice Hotels’ investment‑led approach while reflecting the insights of key stakeholders across the industry. Designed in response to evolving market conditions, rising construction costs, and shifting guest expectations, it represents a more efficient approach to hotel development

“Extended-stay continues to be one of the most compelling segments in lodging, and Everhome Suites is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and extended stay segment lead at Choice Hotels International. “This redesigned prototype demonstrates how we’re applying real-world insight and disciplined innovation to help owners succeed—helping to lower development costs and deliver the experience today’s extended stay guests expect.”

Prototype Updates

The redesigned Everhome Suites prototype prioritized:

Lower cost to build: Refined layouts and material efficiencies reduce average development costs per room by approximately 13 percent compared to the previous prototype.

Improved operational efficiency: Design enhancements support streamlined operations and lean staffing models.

Elevated guest experience: The new Everhome prototype reflects an understanding of evolving guest expectations—prioritizing productivity and enabling guests to maintain their routines throughout their extended stays. The prototype offers apartment-style suites with full kitchens, flexible workspaces, and contemporary design elements.

“Extended stay remains a strong interest for owners, who want brands that can help them navigate evolving market cycles with confidence,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president of extended stay development at Choice Hotels International. “This next‑generation Everhome Suites prototype reflects that opportunity. It brings together thoughtful design and operational discipline to simplify development and ensure the product resonates with today’s extended stay guest.”

The new prototype also increases capacity to approximately 120 suites. It was developed in collaboration with long-standing design and development partners, including BRR Architecture, the architect of record for Choice Hotels’ extended-stay brands.

Everhome Suites is part of Choice Hotels’ expanding extended-stay portfolio. The redesigned prototype builds on Everhome’s momentum, with 27 hotels open and approximately 40 properties in the development pipeline. The first groundbreakings for the new prototype are expected in the coming months.