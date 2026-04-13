Choice Hotels Debuts New Prototype for Sleep Inn Brand

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the opening of its first four new construction properties built under the Scenic Dreams prototype. More than 40 Scenic Dreams prototype hotels are currently in the pipeline. Signature elements include regionally inspired murals, calming color palettes, large windows that provide natural light, and spaces built for productivity and relaxation.

Early results show that the Scenic Dreams investments are making an impact with guests and translating into stronger performance. Hotels that have undergone the renovations are seeing a RevPAR premium of +1.71, and among properties that have completed the majority of their upgrades, guest satisfaction has followed suit—finishing 2025 with an average LTR of 8.36, a 0.25‑point increase year over year.

The new Sleep Inn & Suites properties opening in Tennessee, Nevada, and Pennsylvania mark progress for the brand’s new-construction pipeline. Designed with owners in mind, the Scenic Dreams prototype pairs its design updates with one of low development and operational costs. From restructured building footprints to streamlined back-of-house layouts, the prototype is engineered to help simplify construction, reduce ongoing operating expenses, and support strong owner economics.

New Openings

The latest additions to the Sleep Inn portfolio include:

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Sleep Inn & Suites Ashland City, Tennessee, opened in September 2025, marking the first completed new‑construction hotel to debut Sleep Inn’s Scenic Dreams prototype. Located 30 minutes outside of Nashville along the Cumberland River, the 52‑room property includes intuitive layouts and public spaces designed to help guests unwind. Positioned within convenient reach of the greater Nashville area, the hotel also offers access to outdoor recreation along the Cumberland River, as well as nearby parks and marinas.

opened in September 2025, marking the first completed new‑construction hotel to debut Sleep Inn’s Scenic Dreams prototype. Located 30 minutes outside of Nashville along the Cumberland River, the 52‑room property includes intuitive layouts and public spaces designed to help guests unwind. Positioned within convenient reach of the greater Nashville area, the hotel also offers access to outdoor recreation along the Cumberland River, as well as nearby parks and marinas. Sleep Inn & Suites Middletown, Pennsylvania , a dual‑brand new‑construction property, opened in March 2026. Located in central Pennsylvania, the hotel is adjacent to Penn State Harrisburg and offers access to Harrisburg International Airport and Pennsylvania’s Capitol District. Within 10 miles of popular Hershey attractions—including Hersheypark and Hershey Gardens—the property is also close to dining, shopping, and scenic parks along the Susquehanna River.

, a dual‑brand new‑construction property, opened in March 2026. Located in central Pennsylvania, the hotel is adjacent to Penn State Harrisburg and offers access to Harrisburg International Airport and Pennsylvania’s Capitol District. Within 10 miles of popular Hershey attractions—including Hersheypark and Hershey Gardens—the property is also close to dining, shopping, and scenic parks along the Susquehanna River. Sleep Inn & Suites Henderson, Nevada, is scheduled to open in mid-April, expanding the brand’s presence near the Las Vegas market. The newly built property is situated between Las Vegas attractions and the outdoor recreation of Lake Mead, with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Galleria Commons. Located approximately six miles from Harry Reid International Airport, the hotel offers access to destinations including Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Fremont Street, and the broader Las Vegas entertainment corridor.

is scheduled to open in mid-April, expanding the brand’s presence near the Las Vegas market. The newly built property is situated between Las Vegas attractions and the outdoor recreation of Lake Mead, with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Galleria Commons. Located approximately six miles from Harry Reid International Airport, the hotel offers access to destinations including Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Fremont Street, and the broader Las Vegas entertainment corridor. Sleep Inn & Suites Savannah, Tennessee, is scheduled to open in mid-April. Situated along the Tennessee River and located in downtown Savannah, the 82‑room riverfront property offers water views and convenient access to Hardin County. The hotel is well-positioned for travelers seeking proximity to nearby attractions such as Shiloh National Military Park, Pickwick Lake, and local golf courses, as well as outdoor recreation and riverside activities.

Statement From Leadership

“At the heart of Scenic Dreams is a simple idea: helping guests truly rest and reset,” said Mallory Enos, head of midscale brand strategy & management. “These new Sleep Inn hotels bring together calming, thoughtfully designed spaces and innovative sleep solutions—while also offering a smart, efficient prototype that’s designed to perform for owners—delivering a refreshed stay experience that feels intentional, modern, and grounded in wellbeing.”