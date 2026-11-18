Choice Hotels International announced the appointment of Dominic Dragisich as president and CEO in August, which came after he had served as interim CO since May 20. This new role marked the next step in Dragisich’s journey with Choice, which spans nearly ten years; he initially joined the company as chief financial officer in 2017 and went on to serve as executive vice president of operations and chief global brand officer and later as chief growth and strategy officer. The first few months of Dragisich’s tenure have seen Choice’s U.S. net rooms growth rate continue to improve, and its U.S. RevPAR increased in the third quarter as well. With the company’s conversion pipeline also continuing to grow, Choice is heading into 2027 with clear momentum. In an exclusive interview with LODGING, Dragisich discussed his new role, Choice’s third-quarter performance, and the key opportunities he sees for the company’s continued growth.

Reflecting on the past several months, Dragisich explained that he has been focused on centers around “sharpening our focus” and prioritizing the fundamentals that have driven Choice’s success for years. He named emphasizing stronger relationships with owners as one focal point and detailed his approach in this regard. “In a time like this, where there is some uncertainty, they want transparency, and they want a franchisor who’s going to be open with them, listen to them, and act on what they hear,” Dragisich said. He specifically outlined three priorities for Choice as a company, starting with unit-level economics for owners, noting that if franchisees are successful, Choice will be, too. Dragisich also pointed to U.S. rooms growth, with three sequential quarters of improvement, and operating in a capital-light fashion as two other core directives.

Dragisich looked back on his journey up to this point and explained how serving in different roles has set up for success now. “Thinking about the seat that I was sitting in before, on the finance side of the house, and then moving into an operational role, then a strategy role, then ultimately, the CEO role, it’s really allowed me to have a 360-degree view of the business,” he said. He expressed that this path has been critical, as it has given him first-hand experience with every functional area within the company. He outlined how his role on the finance side helped him learn how to make an organization a better business partner while also enabling the growth plan of the company.

Dragisich then detailed his experience in operations, which focused on building a strong foundation. He explained that he also grew to take on more of a tactical approach to understand how the enterprise works. This led to his latest role before he was named interim CEO, as he was tapped with overseeing the company’s strategy, a step that proved to be invaluable. “That had to do with where we want to be, not just for the next six months, but where do we want to be six years from now, 10 years from now? Again, we think in decades, not quarters here at Choice,” he explained. Throughout this journey, Dragisich has applied his multi-faceted skillset, which has continued to evolve. “I’ve been able to apply a lot of what I learned in the finance seat and a more tactical operational [role] and think through a higher-level strategic view,” he said. “At the same time, every one of those roles in the company allowed me to have strong relationships with investors, owners, and our associates. So, I felt like I was being groomed for this role.”

Throughout the beginning of his tenure, Dragisich said that he has met with more than 900 owners in order to better understand their needs. This experience has consistently shown him that they value “new energy”, and they want to see “transparency from a cultural perspective” while Choice continues to execute on its past drivers of success. Regarding the company’s relationships with its franchisees, Dragisich referenced its U.S. net rooms growth, with openings increasing 17 percent year-over-year, and noted that owners “vote with their wallets.” Explaining that Choice has focused on investing in people and processes, he highlighted its conversion-led model. “This has been an important advantage for Choice Hotels for years,” Dragisich said. “And it’s especially important in this environment where you have 50 basis points or less of supply growth from a new construction perspective.”

With these circumstances in mind, Dragisich outlined how Choice has focused on shorter timelines for conversions, lower investments up front, and reducing FF&E costs. Through this process, the company has worked closely with franchisees and, in doing so, continued to drive further growth, with Dragisich noting that 90 percent of Choice’s openings in 2026 will be conversions. He said that, combined with the company’s success in the extended-stay segment, this progression has “fueled the net rooms growth algorithm and really allowed us to build the momentum on that side.”

Dragisich reiterated that Choice’s focus on working with franchisees in a tailored manner has been crucial. He highlighted how many of them are mom-and-pop owner/operators who want a franchisor who’s “going to be able to hold their hand” through the process and give them guidance so they can drive performance. Part of this process has been leveraging the company’s scale to drive costs down for franchisees. “Prototype costs are down 25 percent this year,” Dragisich said. “FF&E costs for us are down about 20 percent, and that has to do with rationalizing the vendors and selecting those vendors who ultimately will give us the volume discounts that our owners are really seeking. Dragisich stated that the company’s strong relationships with its franchisees are evident in the results, with more than half of the franchise agreements that Choice has signed this year being with existing owners. “When I think about just owners voting with their wallets, I think they’re confident where we’re heading, they keep choosing to grow with us, and they’re valuing those brands,” he said. “They’re valuing that relationship and that continued support throughout the conversion process.”

Industry Outlook

From a more general perspective, Dragisich expressed his optimism about the state of the industry and highlighted how the market has been more favorable recently. “The environment is more constructive, and I think that’s showing up in RevPAR growth,” he said. “We’ve seen, in every single quarter, you have seen sequential improvement in RevPAR.” He identified some key factors in this turnaround, starting with optimism about consumers.

Specifically regarding Choice’s target market, Dragisich said that employment has been holding up in the mid-scale and upper mid-scale segments, as the job reports have been stronger, and these consumers are continuing to travel. He also pointed to the growth of project-based demand on the business side, which is reflected in the growth in the extended-stay segment. “We’re feeling good about the sustainability of some of these trends heading into 2027,” he said. “When you couple that with focusing on what we can control, which is those commercial investments and that midweek business, it’s a pretty strong backdrop for us.”

Dragisich also referred to discussions surrounding the K-shaped economy and explained that the lower end is spending, which is driving performance. “You’re seeing that lower end from both a wage and jobs growth perspective outpace what you’re seeing on the higher end from a percentage perspective.”

Momentum Heading Into 2027

Dragisich emphasized that Choice is bringing “a ton of momentum “into the new year, referencing its net rooms growth and RevPAR increases. “All of the core revenue drivers of this business are heading in the right direction,” he said. He stated that Choice has a strong foundation in place and the company has a “great setup” ahead of 2027. Dragisich reiterated that. Industry-wide, the environment has been more constructive, which has fueled performance in key growth segments. Though there are plenty of reasons for optimism, Dragisich admitted that some challenges persist, but he expressed that he feels “great” about where both Choice and the industry as a whole are positioned heading into 2027.

Aiming to maximize this momentum, Dragisich underlined how the success of Choice’s franchisees is vital to the company’s performance. “If our franchisees are driving top-line revenue and ultimately their profitability, we’re going to be successful,” he said. Furthermore, Dragisich said that Choice must “capitalize on the investments that we have made”, referring to technological enhancements like EasyBid and Business Direct. More broadly, he said that Choice needs to “continue to be more guest-centric as a company and candidly as an industry.” Dragisich explained that the company knows the “value-minded traveler” who chooses properties for the value it gives them at their price point, so Choice seeks to keep building a portfolio and a lineup of programs that reflect their needs. Ultimately, driving performance for owners is the goal, and Dragisich remains focused on that. “In a period of rising costs, etc., driving demand to our hotel owners is mission-critical. And that’s really what we’re going to continue to be focused on.’