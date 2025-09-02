Choice Hotels Appoints Joshua Sloser as Chief Commercial Officer

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Joshua Sloser as chief commercial officer. In this role, Sloser will develop and implement the company’s commercial strategy, overseeing the digital channels, including Choice Hotels’ website and mobile app, revenue management, third-party distribution, and customer service to drive business growth and market share.

“Choice Hotels continues to capitalize on diversified growth avenues and strong international momentum, as demonstrated in our recent Q2 performance,” said Pat Pacious, president and chief executive officer at Choice Hotels. “As we accelerate our global expansion and deepen customer engagement, Joshua’s proven ability to drive innovation, lead cross-functional teams, and deliver measurable commercial outcomes will be instrumental. His strong franchising experience, paired with expertise in digital, commercial, and customer experience, makes him an excellent fit for the Chief Commercial Officer role.”

Sloser brings more than two decades of leadership experience to Choice Hotels. Most recently, he served as global senior vice president, customer and commercial Innovation at McDonald’s. Before joining McDonald’s, he spent nearly a decade at Hilton, holding several senior roles in digital and e-commerce. He has also held several leadership positions for airline and travel companies, including America West Airlines, Cendant, Ciber Consulting, and Travelocity.

“I’m honored to join Choice Hotels at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Sloser. “The company’s legacy of innovation, focus on delivering strong value to franchisees, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences deeply resonate with me. I’m excited to work alongside this talented team to build on that momentum and help shape the next chapter of commercial success.”