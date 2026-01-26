Choice Hotels Announces Record International Growth in 2025

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced its global development results in 2025, led by a surge in international growth and continued strength across the company’s extended-stay, upscale, and core brands. Over the past year, the company expanded its international portfolio to nearly 160,000 rooms outside the United States, representing a 13 percent growth in rooms. Domestically, Choice Hotels delivered its strongest extended-stay year on record, opening 66 extended-stay hotels. The company’s upscale and core brands also delivered steady performance, supported by development progress that underscored sustained demand.

“Our 2025 development performance reflects the strength of our strategy and the power of our global portfolio,” said Choice Hotels International President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pacious. “We significantly expanded our international footprint, delivered record extended stay results, and continued to unlock new opportunities for owners across every segment. I’m incredibly proud of our teams for the discipline, innovation, and partnership they bring to our franchisees every day. With a strong pipeline and growing brand momentum, we are well-positioned for continued success in 2026 and beyond.”

International Growth

Performance highlights include:

Strengthened ownership and operational control : The company acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in the Choice Hotels Canada joint venture. Additionally, the company recently announced a multi-unit agreement for six new Ascend Collection properties in Québec.

: The company acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in the Choice Hotels Canada joint venture. Additionally, the company recently announced a multi-unit agreement for six new Ascend Collection properties in Québec. Deepened European presence through multi-unit development agreements. Building on the momentum of the 15 Comfort hotel openings in France during the first half of 2025, Choice Hotels signed a 50-unit Quality Suites agreement that nearly doubled its footprint in the country. The company also entered Poland with an Ascend Collection property and a master development agreement.

Building on the momentum of the 15 Comfort hotel openings in France during the first half of 2025, Choice Hotels signed a 50-unit Quality Suites agreement that nearly doubled its footprint in the country. The company also entered Poland with an Ascend Collection property and a master development agreement. Launched extended-stay portfolio into a new international market. Choice Hotels introduced the MainStay Suites brand in Australia with seven properties, marking the brand’s entry into the country.

Choice Hotels introduced the MainStay Suites brand in Australia with seven properties, marking the brand’s entry into the country. Accelerated long-term scale in Asia through a franchise partnership. Choice Hotels signed a 70-unit distribution agreement and exclusive master franchise agreement with SSAW in China, expected to generate more than 100 Comfort and Quality hotels over the next four years.

Expanded Radisson portfolio across new and existing Latin American markets. The company entered Argentina with a Radisson Blu in Bariloche and signed a Radisson Red near Rosario, entered Suriname with a Radisson hotel, renewed its long-standing partnership with Atlantica in Brazil, and marked eight Radisson-brand openings across the CALA region and Canada.

The company entered Argentina with a Radisson Blu in Bariloche and signed a Radisson Red near Rosario, entered Suriname with a Radisson hotel, renewed its long-standing partnership with Atlantica in Brazil, and marked eight Radisson-brand openings across the CALA region and Canada. Laid the foundation for growth across Africa. The company secured agreements for three hotels in Kenya and established a master development framework supporting future expansion across sub-Saharan Africa.

Together, these milestones underscored Choice Hotels International’s global scale and its commitment to long-term international growth.

Record Extended-Stay Growth

Choice Hotels’ extended-stay platform delivered its strongest year on record. In 2025, the company opened 66 domestic extended-stay hotels, surpassing 2024’s total. WoodSpring Suites opened 28 new hotels, and Everhome Suites celebrated its 25th opening with a milestone property in Somerset, New York. The company also signed 93 total franchise agreements across its four extended-stay brands, led by WoodSpring Suites with 50 contracts. The company continued to be a growth leader in new construction with WoodSpring. RPI increased across MainStay, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring.

Upscale Portfolio Momentum

Choice Hotels’ upscale brands delivered steady growth in 2025 through strong openings, enhanced brand positioning, and operational improvements. The company opened 27 domestic upscale hotels across Ascend Collection, Cambria Hotels, and Radisson. The company’s domestic upscale pipeline grew to 133 hotels, with projected openings expected to increase in 2026. The company advanced a series of key initiatives—including a refreshed Ascend Collection identity, a conversion-ready Cambria guestroom, updated PIP strategies, new amenities solutions, and the Cambria Boost performance program— all aimed at strengthening the guest experience, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving owner value.

Core Brands Deliver Strong Development Growth

Choice Hotels’ core brands maintained a strong development position, awarding 247 U.S. franchise agreements. Country Inn & Suites awarded 50 percent more U.S. franchise agreements compared to 2024, while Quality Inn delivered double‑digit increases with 57 U.S. agreements awarded. Growth remained consistent across Comfort, Sleep Inn, and Econo Lodge, with strong conversion activity. The company also advanced several major brand initiatives across its upper midscale portfolio, including refreshed Comfort and Country Inn & Suites identities, the rollout of a new coffee experience across more than 2,000 hotels expected by mid‑2026, and new FF&E programs.