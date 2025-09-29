Food and BeverageChoice Hotels Announces Partnership With Seattle’s Best Coffee
Food and Beverage

Choice Hotels Announces Partnership With Seattle’s Best Coffee

By LODGING Staff
hotel coffee stock

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Seattle’s Best Coffee announced a new business relationship. The collaboration brings the two brands together with a shared mission to elevate the guest experience.

Comfort and Country Inn & Suites have already started serving Seattle’s Best Coffee in pilot properties, with a broader rollout continuing this fall. By next summer, it’s anticipated that over 2,000 Comfort and Country Inn & Suites properties will be offering the new selection. The new offering introduces guests to coffee crafted from 100 percent Arabica beans sourced from Latin America.

“Guests are noticing our new coffee offerings—and they love it,” said Jenny Aboudou, head of upper-midscale brands at Choice Hotels International. “A quality cup of coffee isn’t just a part of breakfast—it’s how many people start their day. At Comfort, we aim to spark joy from the moment guests wake up, starting with a bright, flavorful cup of coffee. At Country Inn & Suites, our guests appreciate the cozy, welcoming touches that make them feel at home; a smooth, satisfying coffee offering is now part of that experience.”

Ivy Hospitality Adds The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland to Its Portfolio
