Choice Hotels Announces Launch of New Rewards Experience

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Privileges, Choice Hotels‘ rewards program, announced that a new rewards experience will launch in early 2026. Members will be able to earn more rewards more frequently, achieve Elite status faster, and access exclusive benefits:

Rewards every five nights : Members will gain rewards like bonus points and gift cards every five qualifying nights between status tiers.

: Members will gain rewards like bonus points and gift cards every five qualifying nights between status tiers. Faster paths to status : Members can reach Gold Elite status at five nights, Platinum Elite status at 15 nights, and Diamond Elite status at 35 nights, and receive rewards like room upgrades, preferred parking, and Elite welcome gifts. With each tier requiring five fewer nights than before, Elite status will become more attainable than ever. Members can also qualify for status faster through Elite Qualifying Credits earned through hotel stays and through spending with the Choice Privileges Mastercard on travel and everyday purchases.

: Members can reach Gold Elite status at five nights, Platinum Elite status at 15 nights, and Diamond Elite status at 35 nights, and receive rewards like room upgrades, preferred parking, and Elite welcome gifts. With each tier requiring five fewer nights than before, Elite status will become more attainable than ever. Members can also qualify for status faster through Elite Qualifying Credits earned through hotel stays and through spending with the Choice Privileges Mastercard on travel and everyday purchases. Titanium status : A new top-tier status, achievable at 55 nights or at 110,000 Elite Qualifying Credits. This tier introduces the program’s most exclusive benefit—the Titanium travel award, which allows members to book one room for up to seven nights at 400+ properties around the world for half the points. This includes Choice Hotels brands, such as Cambria Hotels and Radisson Blu, as well as global partners like Bluegreen Vacations.

: A new top-tier status, achievable at 55 nights or at 110,000 Elite Qualifying Credits. This tier introduces the program’s most exclusive benefit—the Titanium travel award, which allows members to book one room for up to seven nights at 400+ properties around the world for half the points. This includes Choice Hotels brands, such as Cambria Hotels and Radisson Blu, as well as global partners like Bluegreen Vacations. Return and Earn : This feature will reward members with 1,000 bonus points after their second and third qualifying stays each year.

: This feature will reward members with 1,000 bonus points after their second and third qualifying stays each year. Lasting recognition : Points will never expire for Elite status holders, and a status soft landing benefit will ensure that Elite status is never lost all at once. Starting in 2027, Elite members who don’t travel as frequently will only drop a single tier per year.

: Points will never expire for Elite status holders, and a status soft landing benefit will ensure that Elite status is never lost all at once. Starting in 2027, Elite members who don’t travel as frequently will only drop a single tier per year. Points sharing: Members will be able to transfer points to friends and family. Coming later in 2026.

“What sets Choice Privileges apart is our commitment to making rewards both richer and more attainable—and we’re leading the loyalty landscape by delivering more benefits, more often,” said Nandika Suri, vice president, loyalty, Choice Hotels International. “These changes are part of our continued journey to evolve Choice Privileges and reflect what travelers today expect from a modern loyalty program. Whether they’re planning a family road trip or an elevated beachside getaway, Choice Privileges is uniquely designed to make any kind of travel within reach.”

Informed by extensive research with travelers, the enhanced Choice Privileges program is built with flexibility, frequent recognition, and experiences beyond the room.

“Choice Privileges continues to lead the way in redefining loyalty, giving our members more flexible options to use their points and benefits that complement the way they travel today,” said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer, Choice Hotels International. “These updates build on features our guests already value from our program, making it even easier for them to access Choice Hotels’ growing global portfolio of properties and exclusive experiences. Now, Choice Privileges will become an even more indispensable and rewarding part of the travel journey.”