BEVERLY, Massachusetts—CHMWarnick announced that Jonathan Newbury has joined the firm as executive vice president. In his new role, Newbury will provide strategic leadership to support enterprise-wide initiatives, while also leading the continued expansion and adoption of Proph+IT, the firm’s business intelligence platform designed to help hotel owners, operators, and investors convert complex operating and financial data into actionable insights.

Newbury will work closely with the firm’s leadership team to advance initiatives across CHMWarnick’s advisory, asset management, and owner-entity accounting platforms, focusing on leveraging data and analytics to enhance decision-making and drive long-term value for owners and investors.

“The market response to Proph+IT has reinforced the growing demand for more sophisticated, real-time intelligence to drive value across hotel portfolios,” said Chad Sorensen, chief executive officer, CHMWarnick. “Jonathan brings a powerful combination of global operational experience, technology expertise, and strategic leadership that positions us well to build on that momentum.”

Newbury has more than two decades of leadership experience. Before joining CHMWarnick, Newbury served as executive vice president, Asia Pacific, for Preferred Travel Group. His career also includes senior leadership roles with Preferred Travel Group, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and other global hospitality organizations, where he led initiatives in brand growth, e-commerce, technology modernization, and international expansion.

“Since launching Proph+IT, we have seen strong adoption by owners, management companies, and investors, who are looking for more efficient ways to analyze performance and drive value across their portfolios,” said Derek Olsen, executive vice president, CHMWarnick. “Expanding the leadership team dedicated to the platform allows us to continue to build on this momentum, while strategically growing Proph+IT in the marketplace, and expanding capabilities, including AI-integration, while ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service and actionable insights for our clients.