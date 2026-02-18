Chicago Charm, Reimagined: Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile completed an extensive, multi-phase renovation this past November. The 347-room property, situated in Chicago’s shopping and dining district, is owned by Northwestern Medicine. The hotel’s proximity to the facility influenced the project, as the hospital wanted to convert some of it into a care facility, Laurie Miller, principal, Anderson/Miller, Ltd., told LODGING. Two floors of the hotel were dedicated to this purpose during the course of the renovation. The combination of meeting the needs of Northwestern and guests of the city shaped some of the design choices Miller’s team made, especially regarding color; Miller noted that they wanted to add “playfulness” and a light-hearted touch, specifically in the public area and the guestrooms, as well as a layered lighting approach to infuse the spaces with more energy. Miller worked with several local artists, including Matthew Hoffman, who crafted a large-scale sculpture in the lobby, and Joe Craft, whose custom piece featured “playful, colorful images of Chicagoans and Chicago-area locations.”

The push to enhance the lighting continued in the guestrooms by changing the location of the sheer with the windows and increasing the lumen lighting output over the headboard wall to create additional layers. The theme “Where the City Meets the Lake” provides a throughline for the design, as the team focused on establishing a “fluidity with a lot of the patterning that we selected and an organic nature” that speaks to the lake and the Streeterville area, along with color palettes—including coral maroon and a marigold shade—that were meant to “enliven [the space] in a sophisticated way.” When reflecting on the project, Miller noted that the team “did a good job of fielding” the challenge of serving both Northwestern and more traditional guests. She named Distinction Hospitality, Marquis Seating, Maharam, Renwil, and Zenith Rugs as some of the suppliers who helped the design team meet the goals for the project.

Renovation Details

Artful Authenticity

Miller said her company tends to opt for “safer” solid colors, a choice that also helps the art installations stand out by naturally capturing the viewer’s eye. Working with local artists, such as Adrianne Hawthorne (Ponnopozz), provided “additional visual interest” with a custom mural wall covering, highlighting abstracted Chicago iconography in some of the higher-end suites, while also enhancing the hotel’s sense of place. Enlightened Spaces

Adding more light was part of Miller’s mission when working on spaces throughout the hotel, including the guestrooms. With lighting sourced from Renwil, Miller’s team sought to increase the output over the headboard wall to “create additional layers.” Likewise, the decorative lighting by the seating and the light by the activity table provide more visual interests, which Miller called “pretty appealing” when one is staying in the room. Energy Infusion

Choosing playful colors, without veering into neon shades, was a consistent focus. “It was about playing that game between visual interest” and respecting guests who are staying at the hotel for medical care, said Miller. In the guestrooms, this approach is seen in the juxtaposition of four colors that was used as a “family tree, with varying shades to add variety and more energy.” The blue rug with its marigold accents, sourced from Zenith, exemplifies the use of contrasting shades.