Charlestowne Hotels Shares Updates on Its Development Pipeline

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announced a new slate of development projects across the Midwest, Southeast, and Mountain West. This development pipeline includes a mix of projects, such as an ultra-luxury boutique hotel in Milwaukee, WI, a technology-forward, staffless hospitality concept in Florida, and the opening of a new adaptive reuse property in Santa Fe, NM. The company is also expanding its soft-branded portfolio, with two Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotels slated to open over the next two years.

“This pipeline represents a very deliberate evolution of Charlestowne Hotels,” said Kyle Hughey, chief executive officer of Charlestowne Hotels. “We are partnering with owners who share our belief that hotels should be deeply rooted in their communities, shaped by design and story, and built with amenities and offerings for long-term relevance. Each of these projects reflects where we see the future of independent and experience-driven hospitality.”

Charlestowne Hotels has eight development projects underway in 2026, including:

Adaptive Reuse Projects:

July 2026: Hotel Flora—Santa Fe, NM: Located in Santa Fe’s Railyard District, Hotel Flora will turn the former Outside Magazine headquarters into a 27-room luxury boutique hotel. The property will include two food and beverage concepts alongside curated regional art and outdoor space designed to celebrate the city’s creative identity.

June 2027: Hotel Laureum—Milwaukee, WI: Hotel Laureum is a 35-key independent hotel in Milwaukee’s former University Club. Founded in 1898 and recognized as a landmark building, the property will be transformed into a new destination. Architecture by local firm Kahler Slater and interior design by KTGY will combine its historic character with modern design, creating a residential-style guest experience. Hotel Laureum will introduce a collection of gathering spaces, including multiple food and beverage concepts designed to serve as social hubs for Milwaukee’s business, cultural, and social communities. Amenities will include a ballroom, executive boardroom, private dining room with curated wine cellar, a library-inspired lobby bar, and a rooftop restaurant with Lake Michigan views.

Tribute Portfolio Growth: Expanding Management of Soft-Brands & Collegiate Hotels

Expanding in soft-branded development, Charlestowne Hotels is increasingly serving as a development and operational partner for Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio.

July 2027: Hotel Madelon—Starkville, MS: The company continues to invest in the development of collegiate hotels with Hotel Madelon, a Tribute Portfolio project at Mississippi State University. The 122-key hotel will be part of the new Crossroads District, a multi-phase development that includes residential housing, restaurants, retail, and entertainment venues. Guests will have access to a full-service restaurant, cafe & creamery as well as a rooftop bar with pedestrian access connecting the campus and the Cotton District.

October 2027: The Rumor Hotel—Ogden, UT: A 92-key Tribute Portfolio hotel and part of Ogden’s new Wonderblock mixed-use development, the Rumor Hotel will highlight the culture of Ogden. The property is designed with Ogden’s past and future in mind, and will include food and beverage venues designed as year-round social hubs for both visitors and residents.

Independent Hotels: Growing Presence Across Lifestyle Hotel and Resort Markets

Charlestowne Hotels is deepening its focus on lifestyle independent hospitality through projects built around unique operating models, market-specific positioning, and highly differentiated guest experiences.

January 2026: The Inn at Aspen—Aspen, CO: The Inn at Aspen has undergone a comprehensive transformation, relaunching in 2026 with a refreshed guest experience. Renovations include redesigned guest rooms, a rebuilt outdoor heated pool and deck with a hot tub, and an updated building exterior. The property is the only ski-in, ski-out hotel at the base of Buttermilk Mountain.

April 2026: The Livery Guesthouse—Tarpon Springs, FL: An eight-key independent boutique hotel serving the Clearwater and Tampa markets, The Livery Guesthouse will introduce a technology-forward, staffless operating model that leverages a digital-first guest journey. Charlestowne will deploy targeted revenue management and marketing strategies for the property.

Fall 2028: A new 50-key independent luxury hotel will also debut in Charleston, SC, enhancing the company’s hometown presence.

Lifestyle-Driven Mixed-Use Projects

Charlestowne is expanding into mixed-use environments, where hotels, dining, and neighborhood life intersect.

2028: Jubilee, Johns Island, SC: Located just outside Charleston in Johns Island, Jubilee is a 13-acre 140-key mixed-use development. Set to open in 2028, the property combines a 75-key wellness hotel with 65 independent short-term rental cottages and is designed with a neighborhood-first philosophy. The project will also include 15,500 square feet of combined restaurant, retail, outdoor, and office space designed as a walkable town center.

“Charlestowne has built its reputation managing distinctive independent hotels, and this next phase further expands that expertise into a broader mix of development partnerships, soft-branded hotels, and experience-driven destinations across the country,” Hughey said. “Together, these developments showcase the breadth of our growing portfolio and the new approaches we’re taking across different hotel types. Each project demonstrates our ability to combine market expertise with innovative operational models that deliver results for owners and memorable experiences for guests.”