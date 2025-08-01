Charlestowne Hotels Highlights Development Pipeline

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels marked its 45th anniversary and highlighted its growth and expansion in 2025.

“For 45 years, we’ve been driven by a personalized and agile management philosophy, which continues to set us apart and define our success,” said Kyle Hughey, chief executive officer of Charlestowne Hotels. “Instead of leaning on a ‘one-size-fits-all’ model, our specialized and premium approach has enabled us to carve a niche within the industry and offer our clients best-in-class operations, accounting, food and beverage, revenue, and marketing services.”

“Over the last five years, we’ve watched the industry become more uniform and one-dimensional as a growing number of management companies make the decision to merge,” Hughey added. “At Charlestowne, we’re choosing to remain true to our roots and serve both small and large properties with unwavering focus and innovation. Our commitment is not expansion for expansion’s sake, but to mastering our craft and ensuring excellence in the environments we operate.”

Charlestowne Hotels has close to a dozen hotel projects in motion in 2025. Key developments include the following:

Independent Hotels:

Charlestowne Hotels’ growing portfolio of independent hotels has continued to expand:

The takeover of Hotel Nell, a 106-room lifestyle property in Washington, DC’s Union Market neighborhood. In addition to managing day-to-day hotel operations, Charlestowne also oversees Hotel Nell’s growing food and beverage program Q3 2025: Following a renovation and brand refresh, Charlestowne will relaunch The Inn at Aspen, a ski-in/out resort in Aspen, Colorado, later this year.

Following a renovation and brand refresh, Charlestowne will relaunch The Inn at Aspen, a ski-in/out resort in Aspen, Colorado, later this year. Q4 2025: In Santa Fe’s Railyard District, Charlestowne will open Hotel Flora, a luxury boutique property in the former Outside Magazine headquarters. This adaptive reuse project will include two food and beverage concepts, curated local art, and garden courtyards.

Charlestowne’s University Hotel Portfolio Continues Steady Growth

Charlestowne Hotels now oversees 14 collegiate properties, following the addition of two university-affiliated hotels this year: Granville Inn near Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and The Inn at Patrick Square near Clemson University in South Carolina. Granville Inn is a 39-room Tudor-style property originally opened in 1924 and owned by Denison University, offering multiple dining venues and event spaces. The Inn at Patrick Square is a 45-room boutique hotel located near Clemson’s campus, and it includes locally inspired design, nine extended-stay suites, and catering by Rick Erwin’s Clemson.

Charlestowne is also partnering with Mississippi State University on a new hotel development slated to open in 2027.

Working With Soft Brands

In 2025, Charlestowne plans to add three Tribute Hotels under the Marriott umbrella to its existing portfolio of soft-branded properties. All three hotels are currently in the development and branding phases. Charlestowne’s growing portfolio of soft brands includes The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee, and the country’s first all-electric property, Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Connecticut.

Charlestowne’s Revenue + Marketing Services

Charlestowne will continue to offer revenue management and marketing contracts as part of its menu of services. The management company oversees 15 hotels throughout the country that currently use this service.

“Year after year, we continue to challenge ourselves to think more creatively to drive bookings, revenue, and media buzz for our hotels and property owners,” Hughey said. “We look forward to seeing how our corporate and on-site teams will apply their skills and passion for hospitality to each of our hotels, making 2025 one of the best years yet for our property owners, employees, and hotel guests.”