Hideaway Inns recently opened its first property, Hideaway Inn Mt. Sunapee, launching a pipeline of 25 hotels over the next five years. The new brand aims to deliver a hospitality experience that combines frictionless technology, design-forward guestrooms, and playful communal spaces in a scenic regional destination. Hideaway Inn Mt. Sunapee is located at the base of Mount Sunapee—a Vail-owned mountain that is part of the Epic Pass collection of ski resorts—and near Lake Sunapee State Beach. Management company Revival Hotels’ proprietary Invisible Hospitality model enables hotel guests to check-in direct-to-door without a traditional front desk.

Each guestroom is uniquely designed and features a Hideaway-branded Crosley record player, a rainfall showerhead, a white noise machine, and amenities from The Botanist and The Chemist. Public spaces are designed for communal activities. The Living Room includes shuffleboard, a vinyl library, board games, and a fireplace; The Hideout is a kids’ retreat; and The Yard offers indoor recreation with bocce, a putting green, and cornhole. Other amenity highlights include a 24/7 specialty coffee bar, curated vending machines, and a coworking space.