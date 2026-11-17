AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn’s Hotel Visibility Report found that hotels that incorporated GEO and SEO into their wider digital marketing activity saw substantial increases in organic bookings, conversion, and revenue.

With 148 hotels participating in the study worldwide, Cendyn’s research showed an average of 66 percent growth in organic bookings, representing a 116 percent increase in organic revenue. This benchmark points to an important connection between GEO and organic search performance.

“Search is becoming more fluid, fragmented, and increasingly shaped by AI,” said Nicki Graham, chief marketing officer at Cendyn. “This data shows that investing in GEO alongside SEO can deliver value well beyond AI search, bringing substantial improvements in organic performance and brand integrity online. Hotels that invest now will be better positioned to turn the evolution of search into a competitive marketing advantage, strengthening their visibility today while building resilience for whatever comes next.”

Cendyn found that individual properties could achieve gains of up to 60 percent where keywords allowed their content to be useful and discoverable. These findings showed that strong SEO foundations remain essential, but content strategy needs to account for conversational and intention-led search.

The latest digital marketing insights from Cendyn demonstrate that GEO may have emerged from the rise of AI-powered search, but its potential impact reaches much further. This illustrates the importance for hotels to build a stronger, more connected digital presence that supports visibility today and prepares them for multilayered AI-driven search experiences.