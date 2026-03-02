Cendyn Adds Meta Hotel Ads to Its Digital Marketing Platform

LONDON, United Kingdom—Cendyn announced the launch of Meta Hotel Ads in its Digital Marketing Platform (DMP) portfolio of channels. Targeted hotel marketing can now be increasingly more precise across all Meta platforms in this addition to the Cendyn portfolio. This new channel enables hotels to reach high-intent travelers across Meta platforms, promoting real-time rates and availability with AI-powered targeting, while centralizing campaign management through a single platform with ARI connectivity to 150+ leading providers.

With Meta Hotel Ads in Cendyn DMP, hoteliers can turn social inspiration into direct bookings with dynamic ads that put offers and real-time rates, pricing, and availability where travelers are scrolling across Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Audience Network (mobile app inventory). Hotels can drive bookings either directly on Meta or via their own booking engine, competing effectively with OTAs.

With live hotel feeds and AI-powered targeting, hotels can effectively use Meta to capture travelers at a key moment in their planning journey. Combined with Cendyn’s recent AI Connect integration, linking hotel rates directly to AI-powered search, hoteliers have expanded control and intelligence over digital marketing efforts.

Cendyn DMP simplifies performance-driven marketing and reporting by allowing users to build, manage, and optimize their Meta Hotel Ads alongside any other paid media campaigns (including Metasearch, Performance Max for Travel Goals, Google Search Ads, and Display Ads) in a single, centralized location.

“The latest enhancement to Cendyn’s portfolio, Meta Hotel Ads within Cendyn’s Digital Marketing Platform (DMP), offers a smarter, more connected way for hotels to drive measurable demand across paid media channels with the targeting power of AI,” said Cendyn Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Bennett. “By removing the operational complexity and simplifying ad management, Cendyn helps hotels confidently scale performance-driven campaigns and compete more effectively in social and AI-powered environments.”